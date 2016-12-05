Rogue cows seized

The herd of “rogue” black Angus cows roaming the area between Madison County Middle School on Hwy. 172 and Brickyard Road has been rounded up and impounded by the county, with the help of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
County animal control officer Erin Gray said officials rounded up the cows and placed them in a local resident’s pasture.
“The county has no truck/trailer/pasture to impound livestock, so we rely on volunteers,” Gray said.
She said as of press time, no has come forward to claim the cows and the ten-day hold required by the state to give an owner the chance to claim them was up on Sunday, so the volunteer who agreed to impound them in his pasture is “now free to either keep the cows or sell them.”
The 20 or so dead cow carcasses and bones were buried by county officials, Gray said.
According to a document obtained by an open records request from the DOA, on Friday, Nov. 18, inspector Ronnie Hix assisted in catching and loading the live cows and in the burial of the dead cows, which were found on the Green Oaks Farm property on Brickyard Road.
“As far as the deceased cows are concerned, I will not be seeking charges,” Gray said Tuesday. “Since I am the only officer, I just do not have the time or manpower to tackle this issue and handle the dog and code enforcement issues of the county. However, I am unsure if the state is going to address this or not.”
But it seems the state will not be addressing the issue of the dead cows either.
Laura Frank, open records representative of the DOA, wrote in an email to The Journal that, “Prosecution generally refers to criminal charges, and that is done at the local/county level. We have nothing pending.”
The Journal reported on the issue two weeks ago, citing numerous incidents, documented by 9-1-1, of cows in the road along both Hwy. 172 at Madison County Middle School and Brickyard Road for over a year.
Open hay field across the road from the middle school show evidence of cow dung left behind by the roaming cows, who were reportedly responsible for at least four accidents in just a two-week period (Oct. 26 through Nov. 6) near or directly across from the school. On Oct. 21, a man was injured after his motorcycle collided with a cow.
In a magistrate court hearing on Nov. 15, Magistrate court judge David Patton gave Gray the authority to seize cows found roaming in those two areas.
The cows have not only presented public safety and animal welfare issues, but have also impacted neighboring farmers who grow hay in those open fields – trampling fields and destroying baled hay in their search for food.
Cory Clements is one of those farmers.
Clements said he is embarrassed by the situation as most farmers, himself included, work hard to take care of the welfare of their livestock as well as to keep them confined on their property. He says all of his cows are marked and can be easily identified as his.
He also leases an open field near the middle school to grow hay and said the cows have caused problems for him, including destroying hay bales.
“It’s not the cows’ fault, it is the owner who is not caring for them,” Clements said. “It is a very bad reflection on a lot of good cattlemen in the county. There’s a lot just like me who take good care of their cows and have a lot of pride in what they do.”
A “livestock at large” citation against a man who formerly owned Green Oaks Farm on Brickyard Road was dismissed by Patton on Nov. 15, with Patton citing lack of proof that the cow involved in a Sept. 3 incident belonged to the man, since it bore no identifying information. The man had originally pled guilty to the charge, but obtained an attorney for the November hearing, who advised him to revise his plea to “not guilty.”
Gray told the court during that hearing that animal control usually doesn’t handle livestock cases but that she was asked to get involved in this one by Comer Police Chief Dennis Bell whose department was fielding loose cow 9-1-1 calls from the Brickyard Road area, which is just outside of Comer’s city limits.
Gray said that someone also reported the problem to the DOA in late October and she assisted their field officer in his investigation. She said the case was turned back over to her since she already had an open investigation to “see where it goes.”
She said ever since then she had been collecting 9-1-1 calls of cows getting out in those two areas and noted that many of the calls pre-date her hire as animal control officer in June.
The defendant told the court during the hearing that he had sold his farm over the summer and sold his cows after an earlier court appearance on Oct. 18. He claimed that the new owner, who he said was not from this area, had been rounding up cows since that time and estimated the original size of the herd at about 150.
Gray said Tuesday that the defendant and former owner of Green Oaks Farm had yet to provide her with a phone number for the man who supposedly purchased the cows.
“I have contacted three different stockyards that this man (new owner) supposedly frequents, and no one has heard of him,” she said.
