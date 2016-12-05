County commissioners set suspension rules at rec dept.

Madison County kids who throw punches at the county recreation department will face a minimum three-week suspension from the facilities.
Young athletes who throw punches on a second occasion will face a minimum one-year suspension from the department.
Those who are disciplined by the department will have an opportunity to appeal to the county recreation board, provided they submit a written request for an appeal within 24 hours of the disciplinary action.
County commissioners voted 3-0 to approve these policies at a 15-minute meeting Monday. BOC chairman Anthony Dove and District 5 commissioner Jim Escoe were not at the meeting. Commissioners Stanley Thomas, Pete Bond and Theresa Bettis voted for the policies, while commissioner John Pethel abstained from voting, since he was serving as chairman in Dove’s absence.
In other matters Monday, the board postponed several matters until its Dec. 5 meeting, since Dove and Escoe weren’t on hand. For instance, the group took no action on a request by industrial development and building authority executive director Marvin White to renew the allocation of some car tax funds from the county general fund to the IDA. White also asked the board to consider Josh Chandler as a replacement for Tripp Strickland on the IDA. Strickland has been elected as the BOC District 2 commissioner, a position he’ll take in January. He can’t serve on both boards. Other newcomers to the board in January include Lee Allen in District 1 and John Scarborough as chairman. All three were on hand.
The board postponed a decision about filling a vacant position in the public defender’s office. Linda Cox recently retired from the office.
An amendment to the county emergency management ordinance drafted by county attorney Mike Pruett was approved. The amendment affirms the board’s legal authority to declare a burn ban when needed. Madison County leaders recently announced a burn ban in the county due to the severe drought.
