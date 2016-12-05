Interstate widening hearings coming up

Monday, December 5. 2016
A 24-mile stretch of Interstate 85 may soon be widened and reconstructed.

Two public open house meetings are set to discuss the proposal. Hearings will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4-7 p.m. in the media center of Mill Creek High School and on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-7 p.m. in the Braselton Community Room. Attendees will be able to provide comments and discuss the project with GDOT staff. There will also be area maps and displays.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced last week multiple projects that would widen the road in Barrow, Gwinnett and Jackson counties. Areas affected would include:

•approximately 12.7 miles of I-85 from north of I-985 to just north of S.R. 211
•approximately 11.3 miles of I-85 from just north of SR 211 to just north of US 129.

See the full story in the Dec. 1 issue of The Braselton News.
