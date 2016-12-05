Ann Veal (12-03-16)

AUGUSTA, GA - Claudia Ann Veal, 77, entered into rest Saturday, December 3, 201.
Mrs. Claudia Ann Veal was the loving wife of 59 years to John Veal.
Ann was a longtime resident of Augusta and a part-time resident of Hilton Head Island. She was a 1957 graduate of South Cobb High School. She was a member of National Hills Baptist Church and of the Augusta Christian Women’s Club for 30 years. She enjoyed taking flowers to nursing home residents. Ann loved being a grandmother and was very involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Mrs. Veal was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Cora Norris.
Family members, in addition to her husband, include her sons, Todd Veal (Cindy), Ball Ground, Ga., and Kevin Veal (Beth), Lincolnton, Ga.; daughters, Karen Brezenski (Jerry), Wichita, Kan., Kim Butler, Marietta; grandchildren, Jeff Brezenski, Kristine Ware, Josh, Ashlyn, Lauren, Garrett, David, Brooke Veal, and Anna Butler; great-grandchildren, Jeff, Madison, Luke, and Jason Brezenski, Isla Veal; brother-in-law, Bobby Veal (Virginia); and son-in-law, Troy Butler.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 7, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Kevin Steele officiating. Burial will be Thursday, December 8, at 2 p.m. in Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton, Ga. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Hill Baptist Church, 2725 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30909, or to the Salvation Army, Attn.: Development Dept., 1384 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, is in charge of arrangements.
