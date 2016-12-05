Career coach to be at Banks County Library

Monday, December 5. 2016
The WorkSource Georgia Mountains Career Coach will be visiting the Banks County Library on Thursday, December 15, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 226 HWY 51 South in Homer.

Staff will be helping local residents search and apply for jobs, write resumes and cover letters, and discern their career interests. information will be provided about WIOA funded training opportunities.
