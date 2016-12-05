JEFFERSON - Faye Brookshire Roberts, 78, entered into rest Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Mrs. Roberts was born in Royston, the daughter of the late Claude and Effie Baker Brookshire. She was a homemaker and a member of Jefferson Church. Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Roberts; sisters, Mary Porter, Betty Greenway, and Carolyn Waters; and brothers: Gerald, Robert, Leroy and Smokey Brookshire.
Survivors include two daughters, Tracey Roberts, Commerce, and Viola Brookshire, Jefferson; fur sons, Bill Roberts, Decatur, Lewis Roberts, Statham, Lamar Roberts, Jefferson, and Rod Roberts, Jefferson; one sister, Edna Lance, Pendergrass; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Norris officiating. Burial will be in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jerry Lance, Marty Lance, Eddie Brookshire, Dennis Brookshire, Wade Brookshire, and Norman Brookshire. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, December 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Faye Roberts (12-04-16)
