‘Rella’ Couch (12-04-16)

JEFFERSON - Ira Ella “Rella” Crumley Couch, 93, entered into rest Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Mrs. Couch was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Dickie and Nancy Pruitt Crumley. Mrs. Couch was a devout Christian and an active member of Jefferson Church, where she was also the oldest living member. Mrs. Couch was a licensed minister, served as church secretary, was President of the Women’s’ Missionary Club, and a member of the Northeast Georgia Conference. Mrs. Couch was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Parks “J.P.” Couch; brothers, Lester, Herman, Hubert and Curt Crumley; and sisters, Pauline Brady, Nora McDaniel, Amanda Pruitt, Magnolia Chandler, Mabel Smallwood, Adell Tiller, and Lydia Addis Wood.
Survivors include daughters, Josephine Allen and her husband Danny, Danielsville, Diane Chapman Phillips and her husband Dillard, Cleveland, and Angela Paul Brown, Forsyth; son; Joe Couch and his wife Lanice; grandchildren, Cheryl and Phillip Kesler, Deneen and Robbie Fields, Krista Adkins, Chris and Kim Chapman, Matthew and Katie Chapman, Noel and Sonja Howard, Ethan Howard, Trey and Amanda Couch, Drew and Ashton Couch, Carey and Kristy Strickland; sister in-law, Virgina Couch Anglin Aultman; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 8, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Carey Strickland and the Rev. Mark Mobley officiating. The burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery with Trey Couch, Drew Couch, Matthew Chapman, Cassidy Kesler, Chris Chapman, Noel Howard, Ethan Howard and Rodney Kesler honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
