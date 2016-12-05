Kenneth Barry Jr. (12-05-16)

ATHENS - Kenneth Barry, Jr., 73, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2016.
He was a resident of Jefferson for 15 years before moving to Ocala, Fla. for 16 years, and had recently returned to the Athens area. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson.
Kenneth retired after 30 years from the United Parcel Service and was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He loved NASCAR, ice cream, popsicles, and cribbage, which he taught to all his grandchildren. Mr. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Barry Sr. and Susan Boiros Barry; and his daughter, Dawn Louise Barry.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Brawner Barry; two daughters, Rhonda (Ray) Chapman and Jennifer (Neil) Pratt; one son, Bradley Lacey; a brother, Ronald Barry, and a sister, Sylvia Phillips; six grandchildren, Chris Chapman, Amber Chapman, Joshua Chapman, Mary Pratt, Kendrick Pratt, and Hollie Kennedy; and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 7, at 5 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. before the service. The family encourages casual dress.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary’s Hospice House, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA, 30604.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
