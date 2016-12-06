Mark Wilson (11-21-16)

CHICAGO, ILL. - Mark Travis Wilson, 54, formerly of Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, November 21, 2016.
Mr. Wilson was born in Winder, the son of the late Preston Manley Wilson and Joan Whitmire Wilson Sizemore of Commerce. Mr. Wilson was a graduate of Jefferson High School and the University of Georgia with a Masters Degree in Education and was an educator.
Survivors in addition to his mother include a sister, Marcia Edwards and her husband Rob, Jefferson; and a niece, Katie Garner and her husband Stanley, Jefferson.
A celebration of life for Mr. Wilson will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 11, at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
