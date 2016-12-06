COMMERCE - Betty Nelson Minish, 94, died Monday, November 28, 2016, at Brighter Mornings.
Mrs. Minish was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Henry Carl and Nellie Lee Bradley Nelson. Mrs. Minish was a homemaker and a member of the Commerce First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joseph Albert Minish; and her twin sister, Nell Nelson Nipper.
Survivors include her daughters, Sarah Ellen (Sadie) Beauchamp, Commerce, Elizabeth Cunningham, Crawford, and Lee Myers, Rome, Italy; two grandchildren, Stacey Nicole Beauchamp and Joel Eric Beauchamp; and one great-granddaughter, Caroline Elizabeth Beauchamp.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m., from the Commerce First United Methodist Church with Dr. David Bowen and Mr. Joel Beauchamp officiating with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce First United Methodist Church, 16 Cherry St., Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Minish (11-28-16)
