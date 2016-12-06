STATHAM – James Shannon Kimbrough, 38, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
Shannon was born in Greensboro, Ga. on April 12, 1978. A graduate in 1997 from Winder-Barrow High School, Shannon became a licensed real estate agent and appraiser. He was a passionate, strong loving man who loved his children more than anything and was proud to be their father. Mr. Kimbrough was preceded in death by his father, Walter Kimbrough; and grandfathers, Phil Vanderford and James Rosser Kimbrough.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Kimbrough; grandmothers, Estelle Vanderford and Golden Faye Kimbrough; son, Kelsey River Kimbrough; step son, Colby Campbell; daughter, Arianna Michelle Kimbrough; brother, Mark Kimbrough and wife Mirela; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial services were held Friday, December 2, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hoschton with the Rev. Robbie Black officiating.
Arrangements were by Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton. http://www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
Shannon Kimbrough (11-29-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry