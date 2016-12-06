The Jackson County Board of Commissioners reviewed a proposed list of road resurfacing projects for 2017 Monday night.
The projects total 10 miles, with the county putting in $326,100 and the state paying $767,200.
The board will vote on this and other proposals at its Dec. 19 meeting.
The road projects include:
•1.2 miles of Thompson Mill Road, starting at Ednaville Road and going to the Barrow County line.
•.33 miles of Arbor Trace, starting at New Cut Road and going to the dead end.
•1.4 miles of Davenport Road, starting at Curt Roberts Road and going to Lauren Marie Drive.
•2.2 miles of Erastus Church Road, starting at Seagraves Mill Road. and going to the Madison County line.
•2.5 miles of Cooper Farm Road, starting at U.S. 441 and going to SR 334.
•1 mile of Savage Road, starting at SR 330 and going to the bridge.
•1.4 miles of A.C. Smith Rd. starting at SR 334 and going to Erastus Church Road.
For the full story, see the Dec. 7 issue of The Commerce News.
Jackson plans $1.1 million in road work
