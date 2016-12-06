STATHAM – Geraldine McDowell Bowden, 90, entered peacefully into eternal life at her residence Sunday, December 4, 2016, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Bowden was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Jack R. Bowden, Jr. She was the former director of the Augusta Handicap Shop and was retired from Kmart. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church in Statham.
“Geri,” formerly of Augusta, is survived by her brother, Richard McDowell, Houston, Texas; son, Terry Dana Bowden, Augusta; daughter, Deborah Bowden Krause and son-in-law Rudolf Krause, Statham; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 260 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Statham, with the celebration of her life at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 25, Statham, GA 30666.
Geraldine Bowden (12-04-16)
