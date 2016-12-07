Comer has new police department, EMS station

Comer’s historic train depot, relocated to Spring Circle long ago, has received a new facelift and a brand new purpose – it now serves as the Comer Police Department and EMS station.
“We’re very proud of our new home,” said Comer Police Chief Dennis Bell.
The police department moved from its former location in city hall to the new location in mid-October. Comer’s Emergency Medical Services staff and ambulance joined them a short time afterwards, relocating from the Comer Volunteer Fire Department.
Inside, the building has been redone with new paint and new and refinished flooring. Chief Bell said it was important to him and to the city to keep the historical feel of the place during the facelift and modernization process. To that end, the beadboard walls remain throughout most of the building.
The building contains a lobby/waiting area, the chief’s office, restrooms and a training room that can hold up to 70 people at a time. Part of the training room has been cordoned off on two sides to provide bedding and rest areas for EMS workers, as well as for those who might need to be there for an extended time during storms, etc.
There is also a kitchen and living area for both the police and EMS.
“This building is not only accessible to us and to EMS, but also to the sheriff’s office and to state and federal offices like the GBI, FBI and DNR,” Bell said.
The police department is made up of four full-time officers, including the chief.
“We have 10 to 20 people going to jail per month right now,” Bell said of their work. “And 70 percent of those are drug-related offenses. We average about 200 calls for service in a single month as well.”
Bell wears many hats – he also serves as Stephens County’s commission chairman and as president of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
Bell said he also plans to host quarterly meetings with citizens about issues that concern them in the large meeting room.
And they want to have some fun too.
“We’re thinking of a Public Safety Day with safety vehicles and other things and an annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids 10 and under,” he said, pointing to a large adjacent field that is also owned by the city.
Bell said it’s important to his department to give back to the community and let them know they are there for them.
In the immediate future, Madison County Emergency Services 13th Annual Toy Ride will be held at the police department this year on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office training officer Jason Luke, who is in charge of the event, said the purpose is to raise money and toys for the county food bank.
Registration is at 10 a.m. ($20 per bike) and kickstands go up at 11 a.m. Luke said there will also be concessions, entertainment, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a cake and Boston Butt raffle.
Both Bell and Luke say they hope folks will come out to have fun and help raise money whether they plan to ride or not.
“We just want to do our part to put a smile on a child’s face,” Luke said.
He added that new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police station, the sheriff’s office or the Comer Bread Basket. Bell also said he would be glad to personally pick up toys or donations if needed.
In addition, the office has “Back the Blue” signs for sale for $10, which includes the stand.
The new Comer Police Office and EMS station is located at 2180 Spring Circle. The phone number to reach Chief Bell is 706-391-0447.
