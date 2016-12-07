Jefferson High School swimmers dominate Winter Snow meet

The Jefferson High School swimming program picked up a convincing win at Saturday’s Winter Snow meet in Habersham County at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
With a combined 856 points between the girls’ and boys’ teams, the Swim Dragons easily out-paced second-place Oconee County (641) in the 10-team meet.
Jefferson’s swimming and diving teams will move on to compete Saturday in Cumming.
At the Winter Snow meet, Jefferson topped the team standings in the girls’ competition with 483 points while the boys finished second with 373 points, just two points shy of first-place Oconee County.
Haley Bartoletta earned state qualifying times in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly and girls’ 100-yard breaststroke. The girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team also qualified for state.
Winners from Saturday’s meet were:
•Girls’ 200-yard medley relay team (McKenzie Klinck, Sara McMullan, Bartoletta and Rayna Torres), 2:02.08.
•Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Marie Moore, Lindsey Kelley, Ryleigh Tooke and Torres), 1:55.08.
•Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay (Bartoletta, Moore, McMullan and Klinck), 4:06.78.
•Klinck, girls’ 200-yard freestyle, 2:12.35; girls’ 500-yard freestyle, 5:54.01.
•McMullan, girls’ 50-yard freestyle, 27.64.
•C.J. Guzman, boys’ 100-yard butterfly, 1:00.59.
•Bartoletta, girls’ 100-yard butterfly, 1:02.89; girls’ 100-yard breaststroke, 1:13.73.
•McMullan, girls’ 100-yard freestyle, 1:00.42; girls’ 50-yard freestyle, 27.64.
Combined standings
1. Jefferson High School 856
2. Oconee Co. High School 641
3. Tallulah Falls School 593
4. Hebron Christian Academy 466
5. Walnut Grove High School 426
6. Oak Hill Classical School 310
7. Providence Varsity 263
8. Habersham Central High School 168
9. Salem High School 20
10. White County High School 16
Women’s standings
1. Jefferson High School 483
2. Tallulah Falls School 330
3. Oconee Co. High School 266
4. Hebron Christian Academy 237
5. Providence Varsity 186
6. Walnut Grove High School 168
7. Oak Hill Classical School 122
8. Habersham Central High School 96
9. White County High School 16
10. Salem High School 2
Men’s standings
1. Oconee Co. High School 375
2. Jefferson High School 373
3. Tallulah Falls School 263
4. Walnut Grove High School 258
5. Hebron Christian Academy 229
6. Oak Hill Classical School 188
7. Providence Varsity 77
8. Habersham Central High School 72
9. Salem High School 18
