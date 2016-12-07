Girls' basketball: Grooms, Lumpkin lead EJCHS to win

Wednesday, December 7. 2016
Faith Grooms and Ashley Lumpkin scored 16 points each to spark East Jackson’s 50-31 road win over Oglethorpe County Friday.

Abbie Howington added nine points for the Lady Eagles, who moved to 2-1 on the year.

“I was very proud of our team as everyone on the roster played and contributed,” coach Matt Gibbs said.

East Jackson will play Westminster Christian Academy Friday at home at 6 p.m., followed by a home game against North Hall Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Lady Eagles continue their home slate Tuesday with a game against Oglethorpe County at 6 p.m.

East Jackson, which led by a basket after a quarter, built a 19-10 advantage at the half and extended that lead to 34-22 at the end of three quarters.
“It was a total team win in which we improved on some areas which we have needed to get better,” Gibbs said.

•BOYS FALL TO OGLETHORPE CO.: The East Jackson boys slipped to 0-6 with a 72-52 loss to Olgethorpe County Friday night on the road.

The Eagles will play Class 7A Lambert Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Duluth High School in the Atlanta vs. Memphis Classic. They’ll then face North Hall Saturday at home at 7 p.m. before playing Oglethorpe County Tuesday at home at 7:30 p.m.
