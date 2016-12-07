Boys' basketball: Smith sets record in Panther loss

A red-hot night from Christian Smith from beyond the arc highlighted what was otherwise a tough night for Jackson County.
Smith drained a school-record seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in the Panthers’ 68-50 loss at Oconee County Friday.
“Christian had a great shooting night, but the rest of our offense struggled,” coach Chuck Butler said.
Oconee County came into the game at full strength, welcoming back two starters that were suspended for two of the Warriors’ first three games. The Warriors led 22-16 after a quarter and built a 15-point lead at halftime en route to the win.
Jackson County (0-4) then lost the following night on the road at Prince Avenue Christian School, 55-50.
Brock McCullum led a trio of scorers in double figures with 15 points. Noah Venable added 12 points and Christian Smith finished with 10.
Despite the loss, Butler said this game could signal a turning point in the season. The coach went with a bigger lineup by inserting 6-6 post player Chase Daniel to help cure some of the team’s rebounding woes.
“This helped our rebounding and allowed our guards more room on the court to attack,” Butler said.
Jackson County, which led 20-18 at the half and 38-37 after three quarters, led by seven with 3:30 left in the game. Costly turnovers, however, led to easy transition points for Prince Avenue, which seized control of the game.
“Overall though it was a really great game for us from a learning standpoint,” Butler said.
The Panthers continue their schedule against Chestatee Friday (8:30 p.m.) and Oconee County Tuesday (7 p.m.) in a rematch with the Warriors.
Butler said the team is still suffering through growing pains early in the season as the entire roster — with the exception of Smith — are logging the first varsity minutes of their careers.
“We are improving every game and just really looking for our identity,” Butler said. “Not to make excuses but early in this season has been the first time that a lot of these guys have played together.”
Butler points out that McCullum missed all summer with a knee injury, while Owen Purvis is back after a year hiatus. The rest of the team comprises sophomores and juniors looking to contribute immediately.
“I think they have responded well but we do have a ways to go,” Butler said. “I am confident that by region play we will have these kinks ironed out and will be ready to make a strong surge as we approach the playoffs.”
Boys' basketball: Smith sets record in Panther loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry