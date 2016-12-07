DANIELSVILLE - Willie Barbara Murray Evans, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Evans was born on May 10, 1936. She was a bus aid having worked at Madison County School System and a member of Bethel M Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McRee Evans; a son, Larry Evans; and great-grandchild, Kelsey Walton.
Survivors include her son, Lamar Evans, Danielsville; daughter, Flame Holloway, Danielsville; sister, Dellie Cowart, Commerce; grandchildren, Maranda Sailors, Katrina Walton, Jodie Shepherd, Tonya Pruitt and Taylor Evans; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 9, at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Kenneth Segars and Doug Conwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel M Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The family is at the home of Flame Holloway, 168 Evans Drive, Danielsville, GA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Evans (12-06-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry