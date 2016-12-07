Girls' basketball: Lady Dragons putting down time to good use after big win

After scoring a big win over Morgan County last Tuesday, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team has been on something of a hiatus.
The team doesn’t play again until Friday against Apalachee, and coach Jason Gibson is not complaining. Since the GHSA reduced the preseason practice period this year, the days off have allowed the Lady Dragons to make up for that lost time.
“It’s kind of been a blessing as far as practice time because the GHSA shortened everything a week so we’ve kind of been able to get a little bit of that back in the middle of the season,” Gibson said.
Jefferson will have gone a week and a half without playing by the time it takes the floor Friday, which has given the Lady Dragons time to focus on the details they didn’t get to during the abbreviated preseason.
“I think it’s been a good week. We had a good week of practice and we’ve got a lot accomplished I think,” Gibson said.
That said, the Lady Dragons are looking forward to this weekend with their Friday home matchup with Apalachee and a Saturday home game with Central Gwinnett (a game rescheduled from Dec. 2). Jefferson then squares off with Buford Monday at home, facing a Lady Wolves’ team that won 25 games a year ago and advanced to the state semifinals.
Apalachee is much improved, according to Gibson, while Central Gwinnett is off to a 5-2 start and is an extremely athletic team. Buford, of course, is an elite program with four state titles to its credit since 2009.
“Buford, obviously, is one of the best programs in the state,” Gibson said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to kind of see where we’re at early in the season.”
Gibson said his team will use these three non-region games to improve, much like it did last week when it knocked off defending Class AAA state champion Morgan County 64-60 on the road.
Gibson praised his team for beating a program of that caliber on its home floor.
“For us to win on the road down there, I thought, was a big thing for our kids,” Gibson said. “One of the things we’ve talked about is not just playing well at home but to be able to go in somebody else’s gym and take care of business.”
McKenzie Tyner led Jefferson with 12 points, and Lauren Wagner finished with 11. Jazmin Allen, Hope Forrester and Abbie Franklin scored eight points each. Franklin recorded seven assists, Allen finished with 10 rebounds and Forrester totaled seven rebounds.
“They did a lot of good things,” Gibson said.
The Lady Dragons, who led 29-26 at the half and 45-44 after three quarters, kept their composure in a hostile environment, shot the ball well and played solid transition defense, which prevented Morgan County from racking up on fast-break points.
“Which is one of the biggest factors when you play Morgan County,” Gibson said.
Gibson also said his team rebounded well against a long, athletic team and controlled the defensive glass.
“Overall, in some of the key areas we’ve been talking about that we need to improve on, I really thought we took some strides in the right direction in that game against Morgan,” Gibson said.
•BOYS TEAM LOSES: The Jefferson boys’ basketball team fell to defending state champion Morgan County 70-36 to drop to 1-4 on the year. The Dragons take on Apalachee Friday at home at 8:30 p.m. and Central Gwinnett Saturday at home at 6:30 p.m.
