EJCHS hoops coach launches community reading project

First-year East Jackson basketball coach David Akin is an avid reader, juggling 3-4 books at a time even during the season.
He’s hoping to instill the same passion for the written word within the youth in the East Jackson community.
“Reading is something that is very dear to my heart,” said Akin, who came to East Jackson after serving as an assistant coach at Parkview. “To see young kids find something that interests them to the point they are willing to detach themselves from their cell phones in order to read something is an amazing sight to see.”
Akin has launched a reading program for the East Jackson community, specifically the East Jackson cluster schools. His inspiration for encouraging reading among youth is rooted in his own experience.
“My main motivation was just my personal experience growing up, just waiting too long to realize how important it is, and the value of reading,” Akin said. “I’m just trying to implement it now.”
Akin, who took part in a similar program while coaching college basketball at Agnes Scott, met with the principals of each East Jackson cluster school to devise a plan for instilling excitement for reading within the community.
“The principals have just been so supportive and so thankful that we’re doing this because it’s something that they already try to get their students to do,” Akin said.
According to Akin, each school is hosting individual and class competitions to see which student and class can read the most pages between now and Jan. 2. Prizes will be awarded to the winners, and they will be recognized at East Jackson home games. The principals will serve as guest coaches on the nights their school is being honored.
East Jackson basketball players will visit each school to read to students and share which books they read. The players will also participate in the program by reading a book during the season and completing a book report to Akin.
Akin’s reading initiative coincides with East Jackson’s mission statement as a Title I school to try to improve literacy. The reading program also serves as a means for the basketball program to build bonds with the community’s youth.
“If we’re going to have an impact, it needs to be one that has more than just basketball ties to it,” Akin said.
The coach said he hopes this reading program will spark enthusiasm in the community to read more and text less.
“I am very thankful to be here at East Jackson, and I hope I can continue to have a positive impact on this community,” he said.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RECOGNITION NIGHTS
The East Jackson cluster schools will be honored at basketball games on these nights:
•Friday, Jan. 6 — Benton Elementary School Night.
•Tuesday, Jan. 10 — East Jackson Elementary School Night.
•Tuesday, Jan. 17 — Maysville Elementary School Night.
•Friday, Jan. 20 — South Jackson Elementary School Night.
•Friday, Feb. 3 — East Jackson Middle School Night.
