Wrestling: Panthers take fourth at home tourney

Highlighted by Chandler Saine’s championship in the 138-pound class, Jackson County took fourth in a stacked field at the Panther Invitational.
With seven medalists, the Panthers finished with 156 points, behind West Oak, S.C. (199.5), Jefferson (192.5) and Gilmer County (179.0), in the 21-team tournament that Jackson County hosted Friday and Saturday.
“I was proud of our guys and how they competed this past weekend,” Panther coach Jason Powers said. “The Panther Invitational is a tough tournament and to come out with seven medalists, one champion and a fourth-place finisher as a team is pretty good. Even in our losses our guys fought hard and didn’t give up.”
Saine took the 138-pound title with a dramatic, 6-5 overtime win over Jefferson’s Cole Potts. The Panther senior went 4-0 in the tournament.
“I am extremely proud of Chandler and how he performed this past weekend,” Powers said. “He had an amazing finals match and I am proud that he came out on top. That one match was definitely worth the price of admission. The atmosphere was electric during that match. It was an awesome experience.”
Other placers were Kyle Graham (third, 195), Stephen King (fourth, 285), Jacob Love (fifth, 126), Jared Love (fifth, 145), Davey Jennings (fifth, 182) and Devonte Stephens (sixth, 220).
“For an early season tournament, I am happy with where our wrestling is at right now,” Powers said. “I know that we have a ways to go to get to where we want to be, but I have no doubt that our kids are willing to put in the work to get there.”
Jackson County will travel to Allatoona for the Friday-Saturday Parlay Invitational.
