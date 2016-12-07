Background check may have stopped Ark theft

A proper background check may have kept a Braselton woman from allegedly stealing over $21,000 from a local nonprofit.
According to the chairman of the Ark of Jackson County, no background check was done on Rebecca Mercer, 44, 300 Jackson Avenue, Braselton. Mercer, who was hired as the treasurer for the Ark in 2015, is now charged with theft by conversion after stealing $21,899 from the group.
“(The chairman) told me that the board of directors did not complete a proper background check on Mercer at the time she was hired because the previous treasurer had recommended her for the job and told them Mercer had previous experience from where she had kept records at the IRS,” a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy said in the incident report.
If a proper background check had been completed, the board may have learned that Mercer was previously convicted by the federal government for stealing $50,000 from the National Treasury Employees Union.
