Commerce man says ‘old friend’ poisoned him for revenge

A Commerce man thinks an “old friend” poisoned him in revenge for a years-old fling with the friend’s ex-wife, according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The man told a deputy that an old friend he hadn’t seen in years — because the complainant had slept with the man’s ex-wife — came by his Old Airport Road residence Nov. 18. They had a couple of beers. Later, after the friend left, the complainant became sick, throwing up blood.
Two days later, he went to a restaurant to drink beer and the friend came up, sat beside him and “stated to him that he paid him back for what he had done to him,” the deputy’s report said.
See the full story in the Dec. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
