“It was so quick we didn’t know what happened. That is something I will never forget.”
Those are a few of the words Vernon Carter’s family read when they learned he had survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. Carter, who was 22 years old at the time, had written a letter home to his family describing the Dec. 7 attack which left 2,403 military personnel and civilians dead.
It’s been 75 years since Carter wrote that letter, but he still has not forgotten that day. Now 97 years old and living in his hometown of Jefferson, Carter remembers many details of the Japanese attack.
Carter’s story is among several highlighted in “Remember Pearl Harbor,” a documentary released as part of the observance of the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Directed by Tim Gray and narrated by Tom Selleck, the documentary had its world premiere on Dec. 4 at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Locally, the film will be shown on the PBS Knowledge Channel on Dec. 10 at noon.
Read Carter's story in the Dec. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
75 years later, Carter remembers Pearl Harbor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry