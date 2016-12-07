BASKETBALL: Tigers fall to Athens Academy

The Commerce boys’ basketball team opened its season with a 85-74 road loss at Athens Academy last Saturday.
Tristan Boyer scored 25 points in the 11-point loss. Jamecus Cox added 19.
“We played extremely hard and never gave up,” head coach Andrew Williams said. “But too many turnovers, too many missed free throws, several missed opportunities. It looked like it was our first game. We have a lot of mistakes that we can correct going forward.”
The football players who had missed practice time up until last week got four practices under their belt and played in the game, Williams said.
“I was pleased with how they played,” he said. “They were a bit rusty, but they were better prepared than I had expected.”
Williams didn’t plan on everyone playing, but in the close game, everyone did play.
Williams said it was “good” to see the younger players get the playing time.
“Getting them exposed to the game that quick can have some benefits down the road,” he said. “Everyone should have gotten rid of the jitters on Saturday.”
He added that the team needs to work on the “details” of the defense.
“Positioning. We got out of position in a few key spots,” he said. “Awareness of locations on the floor, spacing, just finer details of where we need to be, when we need to be there.”
The Tigers trailed by two points after the first quarter, 15-13, and watched the lead increase to 12 at halftime, 37-25.
The Tigers broke the 20-point mark in both the third and fourth quarters, scoring 24 and 25 points, respectively. But Athens Academy scored 26 in the third quarter, and the 22 fourth-quarter points were enough to put the game away.
Commerce traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday. Results weren’t known by press time.
The Tigers will host Lakeview Academy and Oconee County on Friday and Saturday.
