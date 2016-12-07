Wrestling: Dragons runners-up at Panther Invitational

The perennial state champion Jefferson wrestling team earned a rare runner-up trophy at an early-season tournament.
The Dragons, who were missing four wrestlers from their lineup due to the school’s semifinals run in football, finished second to West Oak (S.C.) at the 21-team Panther Invitational hosted by Jackson County Friday and Saturday.
This was Jefferson’s first wrestling action of the season after its Nov. 30 season-opener at Madison County was canceled.
“We didn’t have any mat time other than wrestling each other going into the (Panther Invitational),” coach Doug Thurmond said. “So I feel really, really good about the outcome.”
Jefferson, which will wrestle Berkmar and Heritage today (Wednesday) at home, will travel out of state this weekend for the two-day Anderson (S.C.) Duals.
West Oak, a school located on the western tip of South Carolina, edged the Dragons 199.5-192.6 at the Panther Invitational despite Jefferson finishing with three champions, three runners-up and a third-place finisher.
Jefferson will not see West Oak at this weekend’s dual tournament in South Carolina but will face the team at a duals tournament at Oconee County Dec. 17.
“They’re going to be really tough dual-wise … top to bottom they’re going to be pretty tough,” Thurmond said. “They’re a really good dual team. Not only that, they were a really good traditional team.”
West Oak produced just one champion and one runner-up, but racked up points in the consolation rounds with two third-place finishers, three fourth-place finishers and three fifth-place finishers.
Jefferson — which didn’t have wrestlers for the 113, 195, 220 and 285-pound weight classes — placed six in the finals with Jarrad Blackburn (120), Ian Statia 126) and Dawson Bates (132) all winning titles.
Thurmond said splitting the finals matches was an accomplishment.
“We were in expectation of wanting to win all of them, but knowing we could have possibly lost all of them,” he said. “So I felt really good after the tournament.”
Cole Potts (138), Mason Corbett (160) and Caleb Little (182) finished as runners-up in their weight classes. Little, a three-time state champion, wrestled in one of the biggest matches of the tournament, falling 3-1 to two-time champion Matthew Waddell of Gilmer County in the 182 finals.
Waddell ranks ahead of Little nationally this year, but Little hadn’t lost to Waddell before Saturday.
“They’ve all been close matches, so after a while, it’s going to catch up,” Thurmond said. “This was that time.”
Coy Strong was Jefferson’s other placer, taking third in the 145-pound class.
Gilmer County, last year’s Class AAAA state champion, finished fourth in the event with 179.00 — 13.5 points behind Jefferson. Jefferson has joined Gilmer County in Class AAAA this year.
While the Dragons got a glimpse of Gilmer County at the tournament, the Bobcats, like Jefferson, were shorthanded. Gilmer County was without Levi Seabolt, a nationally-ranked heavyweight, and Waddell’s younger brother.
“It’s going to be interesting with them; we know that was not what will be their team later on,” Thurmond said.
Thurmond said his team will likely face Gilmer County again at a Dec. 22-23 duals tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
