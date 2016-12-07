Girls' basketball: Lady Panthers pick up two road victories

With its full complement of players, the Jackson County girls’ basketball team got back to the business of winning.
The Lady Panthers grabbed two road victories over the weekend, beating Oconee County 56-48 Friday and Prince Avenue Christian School 40-37 Saturday to move to 3-2 on the year.
The team had been missing its leading returning scorer from last year, guard Brianna Love, and another guard, Rose Boyd.
“We finally got all of our players back for the weekend,” coach Julie McCutcheon said. “They are still about half speed, but it was good to have our team back together on the floor.”
The Lady Panthers will move on to host Chestatee Friday (7 p.m.) and Oconee County Tuesday (6 p.m.) in a rematch with the Lady Warriors.
Destiny Gaudlock paced Jackson County in the victory over Oconee County with 16 points, including a 12-of-14 night from the free throw line.
“Destiny Gaudlock has been very consistent for us so far this year from the field and free throw line, she is such a versatile player that pulls us together,” McCutcheon said.
Love added 11 points, and Logan Cook finished with 10.
Jackson County built a 48-33 lead after three quarters before Oconee County cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.
Carlie Anderson sparked the Lady Panthers’ Saturday win over Prince Avenue, scoring 14 points and shooting 5-of-6 from the floor.
“We’ve moved Carlie Anderson from a guard to a forward position this year, and it has really been a nice fit,” McCutcheon said. “She has improved every game and I believe we will see great things from her this year.”
Jackson County, which limited its turnovers to 14, rallied from a 28-19 fourth-quarter deficit by outscoring the Lady Wolverines 21-9 in the final period.
“Great team ball and tremendous effort were the defining characteristics that led us to a successful weekend,” McCutcheon said. “It was noticeable in the Prince Avenue game that we have grown together as a team and realize our potential. I believe it is the beginning of a very exciting season.”
NOTE: Jackson County played Commerce Tuesday but results were not available at press time.
