WRESTLING: Tigers take 6th at Panther Invitational

Heading into last weekend’s Panther Invitational at Jackson County, Commerce wrestling head coach Kendall Love said he knew finishing in the top-5 was going to be a tough task in the 21-team field.
After all was set and done, the Tigers took home a sixth-place finish. The Tigers scored 127 points. West Oak won the invitational.
“The guys wrestled hard,” Love said. “I thought we competed in every match. Won the ones we were supposed to win and had several that could have gone either way. The matches we lost were to quality opponents.”
Commerce had wrestlers compete in nine weight classes. Five wrestlers placed, including Owen Brown, who finished first in the 170-pound division.
Knox Allen (220) and Jake Brewer (152) came up short in the finals, but finished in second place in their weight classes.
Mitchell Patton (182) went 4-1 and finished third. Dakota Moon (106) brought home a fourth-place finish.
“We’re not where need to be right now, but we are getting there,” Love said. “It’s still early in the season. Overall, I thought we did a good job. I was proud of their effort.”
The Tigers are still without several wrestlers who just finished football.
The schedule continues on this weekend as some of the varsity will travel to the Morgan County Invitational and some are headed to Kingsport, Tenn., and the Kingsport Invitational.
Teams from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and other states will be in Kingsport, Love said. He calls the invitational a “meat grinder.”
“I’ve been telling our guys that we’re going to take our lumps early in the season,” Love said. “I knew December was going to be a tough month for us with all the invitationals, the two in Tennessee, the Clash in Minnesota. But I know we’re going to be prepared after all of these and we begin area competition in January.”
