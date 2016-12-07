SWIMMING: Tigers swim to 6th at North Hall Invitational

The Commerce Swim Tigers finished sixth among 19 schools at last Saturday’s North Hall Invitational at Frances Meadows in Gainesville.
"We have the smallest swim team, yet, we continue to do well and score enough points to earn a sixth-place finish out of 19 teams. That is remarkable," head coach Lisa Langston said.
The medley relay team dropped a half second to improve its time and finished second, Langston said. The freestyle relay team finished third.
Both relay teams comprise Anna Hardy, Kate Massey, Jessie Pritchett and Samantha Davidson.
Individually, Hardy placed ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke and 11th in the 100-yard freestyle, swimming a personal-best time of 1:02.17.
Massey placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and sixth in the 100- yard butterfly. Both were good enough to qualify for the state meet.
Pritchett swam to a third-place finish in the breaststroke with a personal- best time of 1:16.46 and finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle.
Davidson placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, which was good enough for state, and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley.
"There were over 600 swimmers at this meet and for our girls to place in the top-10 in their events is phenomenal," Langston said.
Middle-school swimmer William Suber finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a personal-best time of 1:02.40 and fifth in the 50-yard breaststroke.
The high-school swimmers will travel to Cumming Aquatic Center this Saturday for the last meet of 2016. There are three meets in January before the state meet in February.
