Downtown condos, commercial space proposed

A proposed development off Hwy. 124 may bring more housing and business to downtown Braselton.
Tommy Slappey presented a proposal to the Braselton Downtown Development Authority’s economic vitality committee last week to develop 14 acres near the Town of Braselton water towers on Hwy. 124.
The project includes 96 condos split between four buildings (three stories each). The property, which fronts Hwy. 124, would also have commercial and office space.
