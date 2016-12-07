Mail stolen from Braselton post office

Mail was stolen from the Braselton Post Office last week. Officers with the Braselton Police Department responded on a Monday morning to the Hwy. 53 location where someone had damaged the outdoor mailbox.
A postal employee said when she went to empty the mailbox, she saw it was lying open and missing the bin that the mail drops in. A crowbar was found nearby.
The mailbox hadn’t been checked since Saturday and the employee said it usually gets “very full” from Saturday-Monday morning. There were only a handful of pieces of mail in the mailbox.
The postal inspector was notified.
See more incidents and arrests in the Dec. 8 issue of The Braselton News.
