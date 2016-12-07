BASKETBALL: Leopards topple Red Raiders, 63-53

After a 1-3 start to the season, in spite having the leads in the fourth quarter of all three losses, the Banks County Leopards needed something to spark them back into the win column.
They found it between last Friday’s four-point home loss to Hart County and Saturday’s game vs. Madison County as the Leopards upended the undefeated Red Raiders, 63-53.
"I think tonight things just kind of clicked for us," head coach Mike Cleveland said. "It's clicked for us in spots, but we hadn't been able to string it together for a while. I thought tonight we strung together a complete effort."
The win also yielded offensive distribution, which is something Cleveland admitted he had been waiting for this season.
"We have six or seven guys that can give us that," he said. "To have three or four of them step up on the same night shows you how good we can be when things click for us. Really, really pleased with the outcome and the way we played."
Kahmal Wiley led the team with 20 points. He also had 10 rebounds, six coming off the defensive glass.
Gabe Martin continued to be a big help from downtown for the Leopards, connecting on 4-of-6 3-pointers en route to a 19-point performance. He was also 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Dylan Orr had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Dylan Nix added nine points.
Cleveland said defensively they took away what Madison County wanted to do, which was get the ball to the basket. Instead, the Leopards forced the Red Raiders to shoot more outside shots.
"That's a total team win right there. Great win for us tonight," he said.
The boys jumped out to a quick 13-8 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter was even better as the Leopards scored 19 points and extended the lead to 15 points, 32-17.
"We've gotten down big early in a couple of games, but we fought back," Cleveland said. "These guys fight. Tonight, we were able to come out hot, stay hot."
Six of Nix’s nine points came in the second quarter. Orr had seven points in the second quarter.
The Leopards matched the second quarter with another 19 points in the third.
Wiley found his rhythm to spark the offense as he scored 12 points in the quarter. Orr’s final four points came in the third quarter.
The lead was 17 entering the fourth quarter, 51-34.
Wiley and Martin combined for eight points in the final quarter and hit six combined free throws as well.
Nix and Grant Rylee scored the remaining four points to put the game away.
This Friday, the Leopards will host Monticello to open region play.
Cleveland called Monticello a "very good” team.
Monticello is ranked No. 3 in Class AA, but Cleveland believes he has a squad that can match them.
"I think we have a really good team, also, so we're looking forward to the challenge and getting in region play and see what happens," he said.
BASKETBALL: Leopards topple Red Raiders, 63-53
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry