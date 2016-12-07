NICHOLSON - Marvin Odell “Odene” Brock, 83, died Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at Landmark Hospital.
Mr. Brock was born in Nicholson, the son of the late Calvin and Hattie Patton Brock. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Brock was retired from the poultry industry, and later a bus driver for Jackson County BOE. He was also a Nicholson fireman. Mr. Brock was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Evans Brock.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Compton, Comer; sons, Darrell Brock and Dennis Brock, both of Nicholson; brothers, Grant Brock, Commerce, Paul Brock, Jr., Nicholson, and Bo Brock, Statham; sister, Sara Lee Adams, Dry Pond; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, December 9, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Rick Lewis and Donald Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Nicholson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, December 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Odene’ Brock (12-6-16)
