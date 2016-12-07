Bonnie White (12-02-16)

Bonnie White, 72, loved by all her family and friends, passed away in her residence on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Born in Jacksonville, Fla., Bonnie grew up bathed in the south Florida sunshine and surrounded by the love of her extended family where she was blessed to have her cousins as her best friends. After graduating from South Broward High School, she attended the University of Georgia where she earned her bachelor’s in Education. A degree she used as a devoted educator for 49 years in the Atlanta Public School system. She spent the majority of her teaching years in a kindergarten classroom, where she developed a passion for reading readiness skills and earned Teacher of the Year in 1994. She retired from teaching in 2015.
Bonnie danced her way through life, literally. She studied ballet, tap, and jazz as a child and kept dancing in one form or another throughout her life. She loved to attend her Zumba classes for as long as she was able. Bonnie’s family and friends loved her clever whit and will remember fondly playing tennis, golf, bridge, and Mexican dominions with her, mostly because she always played to have fun with those she was with. It was this time with her family and friend that she most treasured.
Bonnie found a love of travel the last 20 years of her life visiting many of the great cities of Europe. After retiring she maintained her active lifestyle and still found time to giving back to her community through volunteer service at a local hospital.
Survivors include her two children, son, Ty (Amy) White; daughter, Shay (Chad) Lemond; four grandchildren, Nicole White, Chandler White, Lily Lemond, and Vaughn Lemond; one brother, Lyndon Kirkland, Jr. She leaves behind many cherished cousins and friends, who will remember her always as the beautiful and special lady she was.
A memorial service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2 p.m. at her church home, Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, located at 1450 Pine Rd., Dacula, Ga. 30019.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Hospice Assistance Fund through The Medical Center Foundation, 2150 Limestone Pkwy., #115, Gainesville, GA 30501. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
