Joseph Cramer, Jr. (12-02-16)

MONROE - Joseph J. Cramer, Jr., 90, died Friday, December 2, 2016.
A native of Burke County, Mr. Cramer was the son of the late Joseph J. Cramer, Sr. and Annie Wages Cramer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annelle Miller Cramer. Mr. Cramer retired Deputy State Auditor from the Department of Audits with Georgia. and was a World War II Army Veteran.
Survivors include his children, Rick Cramer, Destin, Fla. and Joanne (Phil) Embry, Monroe, Ga.; grandchildren, Jason (Kristy) Embry, Brandon Joseph (Heather) Cramer, Ashley (Carl) Cramer-Simpson, and Lauren Cramer; and great-grandchildren, Harper Embry, Huxley Embry, Jackson Joseph Cramer, Sydney Cramer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 10, at 2 p.m., in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Carter Hill Church Cemetery. The Rev. Mike McGuire will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital is appreciated.
giftfunds.stjude.org search Joe Cramer
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
