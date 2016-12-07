WINDER - Lisa D. Fowler, 44, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2016.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J. B. and Lucille R. Fowler; and a sister, Cathy Franklin. Ms. Fowler was born March 4, 1972, in Dacula and was a 1990 graduate of Dacula High School. She was a caregiver for Silver Leaf Assisted Living Home in Snellville and also worked for Chico’s Fast Food.
Survivors include her children, Dylan Smith, Winder, and Chasity Smith, Winder; brother, Keith Fowler, Winder; nephew, Sean and Nicole Franklin, Cumming; stepmother, Linda Fowler, Lakeland, Fla.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 11, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa Fowler (12-06-16)
