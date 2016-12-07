Commerce Christmas tree lighting is Thursday

The rain that local residents were praying for due to a severe drought forced Commerce to postpone its Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday. The event has been rescheduled for Thursday night.
Rain began to fall minutes before the ceremony in Spencer Park on Saturday night, dispersing the crowd.
The Thursday event is open to the public. Downtown Development Director Natalie Thomas said there will be hot chocolate, music and children’s crafts in the park, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Officials will light the tree at 6:30.
