'Old friend' poisons local man with lye

A Commerce man thinks an “old friend” poisoned him in revenge for a years-old fling with the friend’s ex-wife, according to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The man told a deputy that an old friend he hadn’t seen in years — because the complainant had slept with the man’s ex-wife — came by his Old Airport Road residence Nov. 18. They had a couple of beers. Later, after the friend left, the complainant became sick, throwing up blood.
Two days later, he went to a restaurant to drink beer and the friend came up, sat beside him and “stated to him that he paid him back for what he had done to him,” the deputy’s report said.
The friend told the complainant that the complainant was responsible for him having heart bypass surgery, and he had put Red Devil lye in the complainant’s beer on their prior meeting.
The friend said the complainant would have to have his intestines removed and have a colostomy bag installed or he would die.
The complainant said he left the bar shortly thereafter and fell off his motorcycle in his yard, vomiting. His friend came up, kicked him, told him: “Get up, you drunk” and urinated on him.
The complainant said he went to a doctor, who is treating him. He said the doctor told him that, depending on how much lye he’d ingested, he could still die a month later.
