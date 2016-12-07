Girls' basketball: Clerici sparks Lady Panther win over Commerce

Kendall Clerici enjoyed a career night offensively, and Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Julie McCutcheon was certainly thankful for her contribution.
Clerici’s 14-point first half helped stake the Lady Panthers to a 10-point halftime cushion en route to a 53-33 home win over Commerce on Tuesday. Clerici finished with 16 points.
“At halftime, that was one of the things that we said was that, ‘good thing that Kendall showed up (Tuesday),’ because she was on-point underneath the basket,” McCutcheon said. “ … I thought that she basically held us together offensively in the first half when we just weren’t hitting other shots.”
The victory, Jackson County’s third in a row, improved the Lady Panthers to 4-2. The team hosts Chestatee on Friday (7 p.m.) and Oconee County on Tuesday (6 p.m.).
“I know there are some games where we don’t have some good games, but everything has been hard fought so far, and for us to get to where we need to be in our region, we really need to take care of business outside the region to give them confidence,” McCutcheon said.
This was Jackson County’s second victory this season over Commerce. The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Tigers 59-25 on Nov. 21.
“Absolute credit to Commerce,” McCutcheon said. “We just played them a few weeks ago and they have improved.”
After taking a 24-14 lead into halftime, Jackson County slowly built on that advantage in the second half. The Lady Panthers led by as many as 23 after a basket from freshman Carson Anderson with 4:39 left in the game.
Anderson finished with eight points, as did Brianna Love and Carlie Anderson, who continues to draw praise from McCutcheon for her play in the post.
“Carlie Anderson is really finding her way this year,” McCutcheon said. “It’s been like a light bulb, a burst of excitement. She’s ready to go.”
The coach also praised her team’s defense, which finished with 17 deflections.
“We had a lot of deflections,” McCutcheon said. “I was very happy with our defense, which is something that we’re really trying to sell ourselves on this year.”
