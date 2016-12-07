BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers snap 26-game skid with overtime win

Commerce players and fans stormed the court Tuesday night at Jackson County for a celebration 22 months in the making.
The Tigers downed the neighboring Panthers 46-44 on the road in overtime to snap a 26-game losing streak that dated back to the end of the 2014-15 season.
“That’s huge for our kids — getting that win and getting that monkey off our back,” Commerce coach Drew Williams said.
Commerce’s last win came Jan. 31, 2015, with a 64-55 victory over Athens Academy. Williams said the schedule won’t get any easier with home games with Lakeview (Friday) and Oconee County (Saturday) coming up, but he’s happy to move ahead with a long-awaited victory in hand.
“It sure is nice to get one out of the way and move forward with a win under our belt,” Williams said. “Now these guys know how to win a close one. Hopefully, it will be a great experience for us moving forward.”
Tristan Boyer, who led the Tigers with 14 points, put Commerce ahead 46-44 with the only points scored by either team in overtime, hitting a pair of free throws with 3:27 left. The Tigers then forced a miss under the basket from Jackson County’s Brock McCullum in the final seconds to hold on for the win.
Williams praised the performance of his team on the boards.
“Great job rebounding,” Williams said. “Our assistant coach kept the tally of the rebounds, and I think we had 61 total rebounds (Tuesday). I don’t know that we had 61 total rebounds in three consecutive games last year. So that was huge for us.”
McCullum led the Panthers with 11 points, while Christian Smith and Noah Venable added 10 each.
Jackson County led for the entirety of a low-scoring first half, taking a 17-10 lead into the locker room. But Commerce scored the first six points of the third quarter and eventually took a 25-23 lead with 2:10 left in the period on a put back from Boyer.
The Tigers didn’t relinquish that lead until the Panthers’ Smith hit a 3-pointer with 2:33 left in regulation to put Jackson County ahead, 40-37.
Venable later put Jackson County up 44-42 with a pair of free throws with 1:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Commerce pulled even 50 seconds later when Boyer drove baseline and laid the ball in to knot the game at 44.
The Tigers successfully defended on the other end of the floor as Smith missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds left. Commerce, however, missed on a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation.
Williams praised his team’s defensive play in the win.
“The kids just bought in defensively and did what they were supposed to do,” he said. “Offensively, they didn’t do a thing that I told them to do, but somehow we pulled it out.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers snap 26-game skid with overtime win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry