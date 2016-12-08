‘Betty’ Bailey (12-06-16)

JEFFERSON - Elizabeth Aderholt “Betty” Bailey, 90, entered into rest Tuesday December 6, 2016 at Bentley Assisted Living where she had resided for five years and had made many friends.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late H.E. and Boyd Arnall Aderholt. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority, a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, the Jefferson Women’s Club, the Arc of Jackson County, and was a homemaker. Mrs. Bailey was preceded by her husband of 60 years, Robert Milton Bailey; a son, Tom Bailey; and a brother, Dr. Edwin Aderholt.
Survivors include two sons, Bob Bailey and his wife Sue, Lawrenceville, Jimmy Bailey and his wife Sylvia, Jefferson; a sister, Emily Barrow, Athens; four grandchildren, Melissa Callaghan, Robert M. Bailey III, Elizabeth Atkins, and James Bailey, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Callaghan, Holden Callaghan, and Beckett Atkins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Fred Gurley, Ronnie Smith, Stephen Hix, Ralph Martin, Miles Adams and Ralph Brooks. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, P.O. Box P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
