Raymond Woodall Jr. (12-07-16)

Raymond Griffith Woodall, Jr., born February 23, 1932 in Chattanooga, Tenn. to Jewel Giddens Woodall and Raymond Griffith Woodall, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, December 7, 2016, in Jefferson, surrounded by his loving family.
Ray grew up in Savannah and College Park, where he attended Georgia Military Academy (Woodward Academy). Ray excelled in sports where he won multiple Mid-South Boxing Championships and the Golden Gloves Championship. After attending Georgia State, he served in the Third Armored Division stationed in Germany.
Ray was a successful business owner in the aviation industry for over 40 years. His business prowess earned him a Distinguished Alumni Award from Georgia Military Academy / Woodward Academy, where he served on the governing board for over 20 years.
Ray’s passion and love was centered around his faith in God, his family and fatherhood. Ray enjoyed spending time with his family traveling around the country and the world.
Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years, Martha Cofer Woodall; sons, Scott and his wife Trudy, and William and his wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Carson, Madison, Hawkins, Christian and Samuel; sister, Jane Ragan; brother, Robert Woodall. Mr. Woodall was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Emily Ivey.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 10, at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson at 2 p.m. with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Woodward Academy Athletic Department, 1662 Rugby Avenue, College Park, GA 30337, or to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Food Pantry, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
