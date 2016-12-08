Lady Bulldoggs even record at 3-3; Boys win pair to go to 4-3

Higher pressure often comes with greater success.
The Winder-Barrow High School girls basketball team may be experiencing that after coming up one win shy of a state championship and having all but one player back from last year.
So when the Lady Bulldoggs knocked off Clarke Central in Athens on Friday night to snap a three-game losing skid and improve to 2-3 on the young season, coach Brandon Thomas was hopeful the victory had allowed his team to take a collective deep breath.
“It was good to get a win and we’re trying to take things one day at a time right now,” Thomas said.
“I think as a team, we were so excited to get back to where we were last year that we lost sight of all the little things you have to do along the way to get to that point.
“There’s a process of getting there and all the little things are important so maybe (the win Friday) started us off in the right direction.”
After dismantling Berkmar 89-14 to open the season, Winder-Barrow entered Friday’s game with three straight losses (two to Flowery Branch, one to Loganville). But against Clarke Central, the Lady Bulldoggs appeared to have regained the swagger and confidence that propelled them to the state championship game last season.
The Lady Bulldoggs followed that up with a 31-27 victory at Loganville on Tuesday to even its record.
After falling behind Clarke Central 17-13 through a quarter of play, Winder-Barrow held the Lady Gladiators to just two points in the second quarter while opening up an 11-point lead at the half.
Junior center Olivia Nelson-Ododa caused the main damage, scoring 27 points (including 11 in the second quarter) and wreaking defensive havoc on the other end of the floor. Letrice Perkins finished with 12 points while Lexi Maddox added 10.
Clarke Central did not go away quietly, cutting the lead down to 49-45 with 26 seconds left. But Perkins and Maddox salted the game away at the end with a free throw apiece.
Nelson-Ododa’s performance, in particular, came at a good time as legendary UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma was in the stands scouting.
“It was a big thrill for Olivia and she had a great night for us offensively and defensively,” Thomas said. “But it wasn’t just her. It was a team effort.
“We hit some shots from the outside that we haven’t been making lately, so it was great to play well both inside and out.”
Boys come up short in overtime against
Gladiators,
win next two
The boys game between Winder-Barrow and Clarke Central on Friday night went back and forth, but the Gladiators eventually pulled out a 64-60 overtime win after Martavious Darden put them ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 2:08 left in the extra period.
The Bulldoggs cut the deficit to 62-60 on a Jay Griggs three with a minute left, but after being fouled the Gladiators’ Dwon Smith sank a pair of free throws with 9.2 seconds to go to seal the victory.
“I just told the kids I wouldn’t have any trouble sleeping because they showed a lot of heart and desire,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said after his team’s loss. “We could have done a little better job of coaching and we could have done a better job of making decisions down the stretch, but that will come. Clarke Central played hard so they deserve the credit.”
Griggs, who scored all 11 of his points after the intermission, knocked down a jumper to give the Bulldoggs a 46-45 lead with 3:29 to play.
But Darden, who led all scorers with 15 points and proved to be lethal for the Gladiators, tied it at 48 with a three from the top of the key with 2:04 remaining. Then after Terence Butler put the Bulldoggs back on top with a three of his own, Darden connected again to tie it at 53 with 37 seconds left.
The Bulldoggs had a chance to win it after Clarke Central turned the ball over with 12 seconds left, but a last-second shot missed, sending the game to overtime.
“I think we came a long way (Friday night),” Garren said.
“I’m really proud of our seven guys who played, but basketball is a sport you can’t dwell on.”
Winder-Barrow took that to heart Saturday afternoon — just 15 hours after the Clarke Central loss — with a 52-50 home victory over Athens Christian.
The Bulldoggs followed that game up with a 54-49 win at Loganville.
Griggs led the way with 18 points, while Butler scored 14 and Lamonta Mack had 12.
The better performances over the past week have Garren feeling much more confident than he had following a blowout loss to Flowery Branch on Nov. 29.
“We faced some adversity for the first time in that game, and we didn’t handle it very well. We didn’t pull for each other,” Garren said.
“(Against Clarke Central) we pulled for each other. I don’t think any of them ever gave up.
“So we feel good about where we are, and hopefully by January, we’re ready to make the kind of big plays needed to win games in our region.”
The teams return to action Friday when they host Monroe Area.
The girls will tip off at 7 p.m. followed by the boys at 8:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldoggs will then face Lovett at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lakepoint Showcase in Atlanta.
Lady Bulldoggs even record at 3-3; Boys win pair to go to 4-3
