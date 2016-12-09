COMMERCE - Mary Sue Grimes, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Samuel Grimes; two sons, Wallace (Heather) Gaither, Willie (Tara) Gaither; three sisters; five brothers; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, at Mt. Pleasant CME Church, 248 ML King Jr. Drive, Commerce, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, at Wimberly & White Funeral Home between the hours of 6 to 8 p.m.
She will be peacefully laid to rest at Johntown Cemetery in Commerce.
Professional services are entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Mary Sue Grimes (12-07-16)
