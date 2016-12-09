Banks BOC approves land purchase for road project

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Friday, December 9. 2016
The Banks County Board of Commissioners, during the Nov. 29 meeting, approved the purchase of eight parcels of land for the on-going Faulkner Drive road project.

After meeting in closed session for approximately one hour, the BOC unanimously approved spending roughly $250,000 to purchase the eight parcels for right-of-way for the project.

$200,000 will come out of a designated timber fund and the other $50,000-$60,000 will come out of the 2012 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenues.

The project is a road improvement project for the intersection of Faulkner Road and Highway 441 in the Banks Crossing area.

For additional coverage from this meeting, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.