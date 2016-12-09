Banks BOC approves land purchase for road project

The Banks County Board of Commissioners, during the Nov. 29 meeting, approved the purchase of eight parcels of land for the on-going Faulkner Drive road project.
After meeting in closed session for approximately one hour, the BOC unanimously approved spending roughly $250,000 to purchase the eight parcels for right-of-way for the project.
$200,000 will come out of a designated timber fund and the other $50,000-$60,000 will come out of the 2012 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenues.
The project is a road improvement project for the intersection of Faulkner Road and Highway 441 in the Banks Crossing area.
For additional coverage from this meeting, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
