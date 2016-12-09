Thomas Bradley (12-08-16)

DANIELSVILLE - Thomas Bradley, 94, died Thursday, December 8, 2016.
A native of Madison County, Thomas was the son of the late Melvin and Ella Ledford Bradley. Thomas served in the United States Army during World War II.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Helen Bradley; brother Robert Bradley; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 11, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. The Rev. Wayne Douglas will officiate. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Community Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
