4-wheeler stolen on Northwood Drive

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Friday, December 9. 2016
Someone stole a four-wheeler valued at $10,000 from a truck parked in a driveway on Northwood Drive this past week, according to an incident report filed by the Commerce Police Department.

The owner said he parked his truck in his driveway at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, with the black Polaris Sportsman 1000 secured by a cable and locks. When he returned around 8:15 the next morning, it was gone.

For a summary of other incidents involving the Commerce Police Department, see the Dec. 7 issue of The Commerce News.
