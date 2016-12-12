Ribbon cutting held for Briar’s Landing

Madison County gained its first canoe launch along the Broad River last week. Located at the expansive bridge that divides Madison and Elbert counties along Hwy. 72, the canoe launch was a dream for many and a labor of love for one man in particular.
The launch was dubbed “Briar’s Landing” in honor and in memory of Oglethorpe teen Briar Newsome, who loved to spend time canoeing on the river with his dad.
And it was his dad, Terry Newsome, who works for a granite company in Elberton, who carved the granite memorial for his son, a task that took him 27 hours to complete, according to Broad River Watershed Association (BRWA) board member Victor Johnson.
Gwyneth Moody, of the Georgia River Network, provided guidance and information on the development of a water trail and on building a canoe launch, and helped train the BRWA water trail committee as they were getting organized in recent years, according to Johnson.
He said Moody also developed most of the materials BRWA used to obtain resolutions of support from Madison, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, and Elbert Counties, as well as educational materials to help folks learn about the water trail movement.
Moody also put BRWA in touch with the Riverview Foundation, and board member Mary Freeman and other board members submitted a grant request that netted a $35,000 grant from the Foundation to put a public canoe launch on the Broad River.
BRWA members Tom Krobot, Michael Moody, and Sam Linhart then looked at all the parcels along the Broad River from Franklin County to the Hwy. 17 boat ramp on the Elbert/Wilkes County lines for suitable locations for a public access canoe launch. They also sent letters to all the riverfront land owners about the project, Johnson noted.
Once a location was established, Robbie Griffith, a BRWA member and local forester, negotiated the land deal to purchase the Briars Landing site. Graham Law Firm, where Johnson is a partner, provided pro bono title work on the property and conducted the closing for the 1.8 acre site for Madison County.
The funds used to purchase the tract were provided in part by the Riverview Grant, Johnson said.
Georgia State Senator Frank Ginn helped set up the initial meeting with Georgia DOT, where Krobot and Johnson pitched the canoe launch concept. Johnson said the idea was “enthusiastically accepted” by DOT officials.
“DOT cooperation was essential, because the canoe launch itself had to be in the DOT highway right of way near the bridge, and the project had to be done in a way that would not interfere with the Hwy. 72 and bridge construction,” Johnson said.
BRWA chairman Shelley Dodd obtained the EPD variance permit to put the launch steps in that go down to the river. She also worked to obtain the US Army Corps of Engineers permit to construct the turnaround for unloading boats next to the river’s floodplain. Johnson noted that Dodd works for an environmental consulting firm in Athens, though she and her husband, Carter. also operate Diamond Hill Farms, an organic farm in Madison County.
BRWA volunteer Jean Smith designed the materials used during fundraising for the project and designed and ordered the location sign with information and maps of the river location. Johnson said the maps were adopted from the Broad River User’s Guide, a Georgia River Network guidebook authored by Joe Cook (with permission of the University of Georgia Press, www.ugapress.org and www.garivers.org)
Elbert County resident Bill Hood, current chair of Keep Elbert County Beautiful and a geologist who has worked in the Elberton granite industry, helped with the launch, including contacting many of the businesses that provided materials for the site, including Broad River Crushed Stone and Turner Concrete, Johnson noted.
“Terry and Nita, Briar’s parents, graciously agreed to allow the canoe launch to be named after their son,” Johnson said.
Jim Beall of Elbert County built the wooden sign board.
Camp Kiwanis Director and BRWA board member Carly Robinson was in charge of publicity, set up and catering for the ribbon cutting that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Camp Kiwanis’s cook, Diane Nix, provided the barbecue, stew and slaw for the meal, while the camp also provided a shuttle bus from an offsite parking area to the landing site for the ceremony, since the landing site only holds 12 vehicles, Johnson noted.
“Many other BRWA volunteers and board members put in many hours to make Briars Landing a reality, helping with fundraising and various other parts of the project,” Johnson said, adding that all of this was done at no expense to county taxpayers.
Finally, Johnson noted that it was Krobot who kept everyone on track and coordinated the design and construction
of Briars Landing, with help from the others mentioned above.
