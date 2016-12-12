Hull man gets 3 years for selling marijuana

A Hull man was recently sentenced to three years in prison for selling marijuana.
Ottis Lloyd Booth, of Hull was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps in Madison County Superior Court to serve three years in prison and seven years of probation, along with $1,300 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and DUI. Charges of DUI/alcohol, driving while license suspended and failure to wear a safety belt were dismissed. In another case, Booth was also sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and $1,100 in fines on charges of DUI/alcohol and driving while license suspended. A charge of open container was dismissed.
Other sentences on file in superior court include:
•Corbett Willingham, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years in prison, 12 years of probation and a $2,500 fine on a charge of aggravated assault. A charge of battery (family violence) was dismissed.
•Angela Michelle Woody, of Royston was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of giving a false name to an officer.
•Tommy Bradford, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to 12 months of probation and a $300 fine for DUI/alcohol. A charge of a safety belt violation was dismissed.
•Marshall Steve King, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of violation of a TPO (reduced from aggravated stalking).
•Josiah Baker Henneberger, of Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI). A charge or DUI per se was dismissed.
•Trena Lean Price, of Athens, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and $500 in fines on a charges of drugs not in original container (reduced from possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance) and possession and use of drug related objects.
•Charles Dwight Scogin, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct.
•Amy Kathleen Miller-Marcum, of Baldwin, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to five years of probation on charges of simple assault (reduced from aggravated assault), disorderly conduct (reduced from cruelty to children in the third degree), battery, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and obstruction.
•Laurie Ann Disney Langford, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation on a charge of violation of a TPO (reduced from aggravated stalking).
•Jason Ronald Simmons, of Greenwood, SC, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Charges of DUI, possession of drug-related objects, violation of an alcoholic beverage statute, possession of non-tax paid spirits and improper reduction of speed were dismissed.
•Clinton James Culberson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of battery. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Robert Scott Inman, of Arthur, TN, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to three years of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Janet Kellee Rice, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to three years of probation and and $600 in fines on charges of possession of a controlled substance (hyrdrocodone) and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Charges of possession of a controlled substance (tramadol) and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•Thomas Cole Stephens, of Union Point, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to three years of probation and $1,000 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. A charge of obstruction was dismissed.
•Shelly Jean Donley, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to three years of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Timothy Kyle Skipper, of Cochran, GA, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to ten years of probation on charges of two counts of forgery in the first degree. The first four years of probation are to be suspended upon payment of all restitution within three years, according to the sentence.
•Cheryl Renee Vickery, of Bogart, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to nine years of probation and $1,500 in fines on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance (morphine), possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam), driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Charges of DUI/drugs, drugs not in original container and interference with government property were dismissed.
•Lisa Katherine McCurdy, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to three years of probation and a $1,000 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and DUI/combined influence. Charges of possession of a controlled substance (two counts) were dismissed.
•Elijah Wayne Minish, of Maysville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to ten years of probation and $2,000 in fines on a charge of aggravated assault (family violence). Charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping were dismissed.
•Anita Antionette Wilson, of Monroe, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to five years of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of forgery in the third degree.
•Ryan Chase Pittman, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to 20 years of probation and a $1,000 fine on a charge of smash and grab burglary. Pittman was also sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to three years of probation and $1,250 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of marijuana less than an ounce and giving false information to an officer. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of an officer were dismissed.
•Frank William Schuler, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to five years of probation and $1,000 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and crossing the guard line with drugs. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Jessica Hope Kirk, Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to 24 hours of confinement, one year probation and a $500 fine for driving while under the influence (DUI). A second charge of DUI and a charge of failure to report an accident with damage were disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•Brian Justin Thomas, Danielsville, was sentenced to 24 hours of confinement, one year probation and a $500 fine for DUI. A second charge of DUI was disposed of through nolle prosequi.
•Johnny Stewart Johnson, Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to one year probation and a $250 fine for theft by shoplifting.
•Donald Steven Syfrett, Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 years of probation, along with $1,500 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (two counts) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was dismissed.
•Latamra Michelle Wymbs, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation on a charge of DUI (less safe). Charges of knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended license and brake lights and turn signals required were dismissed.
•Michael Anthony Edwards, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of drugs not in original container. A charge of sale/possession/use of dangerous drugs was dismissed.
•Erica Shuntee Dillard, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and $600 in fines on charges of theft of lost/mislaid property and possession of marijuana.
•Roy Reece, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to five years of probation and $600 in fines for five counts of deposit account fraud.
•Devin Dedric Anthony, of Danielsville, was charged by Judge Chris Phelps, to 12 months of probation and a $250 on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from simple battery).
•Edward Allen Evans, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of reckless driving (reduced from DUI). A charge of open container was dismissed.
•Cheyenne Miracle Smith, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to 36 months of probation and a $250 fine on charges of reckless conduct (reduced from conspiracy to commit assault and battery) and battery, simple assault (reduced from criminal attempt to commit a felony). A charge of possession of firearm or knife during the attempt of a crime was dismissed.
•Connie Dean Roy, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to 12 months of probation and a $350 fine on a charge of obstruction.
•Dequinnte Shaquille Carter, of Washington, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps, to 12 months of probation and a $350 fine on a charge of giving false name. A charge of simple battery FVA was dismissed.
•Hailey Nicole Henderson, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
