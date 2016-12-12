County budget to be set Dec. 19

Madison County commissioners will approve the 2017 budget at their final meeting of the year on Dec. 19.
The board held a brief public hearing on the budget Monday, but the group received no public input.
The 2017 budget includes an approximate $1.1 million shortfall between expenses and revenues. For several years, the board of commissioners has needed to dip into reserve funds to cover revenue shortfalls. And that reserve funding is getting lower. The board has repeatedly opted not to raise property taxes. In fact, up until this year, the group rolled back the tax rate to offset any property value gains that could have increased revenues.
Commission chairman Anthony Dove, who did not seek re-election and who will serve in his final meeting as chairman Dec. 19, told board members that the county cash reserves are down to about $2 million. The reserves were at $5 million several years ago. But the county has had a hefty budget deficit for several years.
“It will really be tight,” he said. “You’ll really have to watch it close the whole year.”
There will be three new faces at the commissioners’ table after the new year. John Scarborough was elected Nov. 8 as the new county commission chairman. Scarborough will be joined after the new year by two new elected officials. Lee Allen will take the District 1 seat, currently occupied by Stanley Thomas, and Tripp Strickland will serve in District 2, replacing Pete Bond, who didn’t seek re-election.
In other matters during a brief meeting Monday, the board re-appointed Ralph McCay to the board of assessors and Duane Bruno and Lamar Hughston to the planning commission. The board postponed two decisions related to the county industrial authority until new commissioners take their seats in January — whether Josh Chandler will fill a vacancy on the authority and whether commissioners will renew the authority’s allotment of car tax revenues. The board agreed to approve 16 of 17 requested beer and wine license renewals Monday.
Commissioner Thomas noted that Kwik Chek on Hwy. 29 in Hull has an expired lease agreement and has had a number of questions in recent years regarding ownership. He suggested that the board not approve a renewal for the store until better paperwork is provided. And BOC members agreed. The current license runs through the end of the year.
County budget to be set Dec. 19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry